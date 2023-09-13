Vine Arts Wine & Spirits just opened its new location in Edmonton.

It’s definitely one of the best stores in Calgary for wine, booze, beer, and more, so it’s so great YEG now has one to call its own.

Vine Arts provides an unpretentious, customer-centric environment with a twist on the regular wine store; instead of their selection being organized by country, region or varietal, you can shop by style of wine.

Are you into bold wines? How about mellow? Shop by your style. There are currently two stores in Calgary (1310 1st Street SW and 932 17th Avenue SW) and now one in Edmonton (10961 124th Street).

“Located in the amazing community of Westmount, we have an all star team ready to serve Edmonton amazing craft beer, wine, and spirits,” the team stated in a release on its website.

To celebrate the grand opening, from Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17, Vine Arts will be offering 15% off everything in the store, as well as other goodies like samples from importers, breweries, and distilleries. Make sure to enter all of the raffle giveaways when you visit as well.

If you’re looking for a unique bottle of wine that comes with a story, check out this new place and welcome them to YEG.

Vine Arts Wine & Spirits

Address: 10961 124th Street, Edmonton

Instagram