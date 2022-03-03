CHIX Eggshop, a popular neighbourhood diner and fried chicken joint in Calgary, is hosting a Get Lucky Brunch pop-up shop next weekend at the Al Hotel East Village.

Promising eats, beats, and treats, this fun brunch idea is a one-day-only event on Sunday, March 13 from 11 am to 2 pm.

This event also offers the rare opportunity to have a “Sunday Funday” brunch with your dog, who is getting their very own pop-up brunch spot as well.

CHIX Eggshop will be serving up all of the amazing dishes that have made them a must-try spot in Calgary, like the fan favourite chicken and waffles.

Plenty of specials will also be included on this one-of-a-kind day, like flights of mimosas.

Cheddar Dogs, a local company that specializes in making organic, human-grade dog treats, will also be here, hosting its own adorable pet cafe.

As if all of that wasn’t enough reason to check out this pop-up, Liz & Lottie is an online gift shop and purveyor of totally awesome gift ideas that will also be showcased here next Sunday.

A portion of the proceeds from the CHIX Eggshop Get Lucky Brunch next week will be donated to the Animal Rescue Foundation.

The ARF rescues stray and unwanted dogs and cats so that they can try to place them in loving and permanent homes.

Mark your calendars and bring your dog!

CHIX Eggshop Get Lucky Brunch Pop-Up

Address: 635 Confluence Way SE, Calgary – Alt Hotel East Village

Instagram