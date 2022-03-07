Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar, a family-run high-end coffee bar in Calgary, is opening a new location this month.

Serving high-quality coffee, delicious food, baked goods, cheese boards, and well-selected wines, this will be the third location for the Gravity team.

With one spot in the Beltline community and the other in Inglewood, this new outpost might be the most exciting space yet.

Opening in the Waterfront Towers in Eau Claire, this will be a premier cafe and bar experience just steps from the beautiful Bow River pathway system.

The vibe here is a relaxing ambient environment unless there’s an intimate live show playing which happens from time to time.

The room and menu are designed with care to suit any occasion at all times.

On the menu at Gravity, you’ll find pantry items like cheese biscuits and homemade granola, and also freshly baked items like blueberry pie, carrot cake, and more.

If you’re after something savoury to go with your latte or pinot noir, there’s a number of tasty soups, quiche, and pie. Chicken pot pie, Jamaican meat pie, and bacon quiche are just a few incredibly popular dishes here.

“News on all things, from extended hours and live music events to our official opening date for the new location, coming soon!” the Gravity crew posted on the site’s blog.

Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar is a charming riverside cafe we can look forward to visiting very soon.

Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar

Address: 600 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary – Waterfront Towers

Instagram