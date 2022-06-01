Village Ice Cream offering FREE cones for health care workers tomorrow

Village Ice Cream Bridgeland, one of Calgary’s most popular spots for the summer treat, is offering free ice cream cones for health care workers tomorrow.

As restrictions have eased, the much-loved local purveyors of cold sweet treats would like to thank health care workers for all they have done, especially these past few years.

The Village Ice Cream in Bridgeland is offering health care individuals a FREE single scoop on a handmade waffle cone.

This deal is only one day until supplies last, running on Thursday, June 2, from 12 pm to 5 pm.

This deal is a collaborative effort with Lubdub Apparel, an RN-created clothing brand making modern and comfortable apparel for health care professionals.

Village is no stranger to donating ice cream and money to those who deserve it. Recently, the team raised more than $100,000 in a single day to support the crisis in Ukraine.

There’s a limit of one per person.

This deal is valid at the Bridgeland location only.

If you’re a health care professional, visit the Bridgeland location and treat yourself to a free scoop of ice cream. The weather report is even calling for a sunny day!

Village Ice Cream Bridgeland

Address: 69 – 7A Street NE, Calgary

Instagram