In mid-March 2020, Lukes Cafe Central Library was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A couple of years later, it reopened. Sadly, nearly one year after that, it looks like its tenure has come to an end.

This popular cafe, known for serving coffee, baked goods, sandwiches and soups, and even house-made soft-serve ice cream, will close on Sunday, February 26.

“Thank you to the @calgarylibrary for being great partners to our staff and our customers for their support over the last four years,” the cafe stated in an Instagram story.

“Like many other businesses, we have been impacted by rising costs and other challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This much-loved cafe and eatery is tucked away on 1M inside Calgary’s visually stunning Central Library. Because of its location, it feels like a hidden gem, but it’s really always been one of the coolest spots in town.

This has always been a must-try spot when at the library, but it’s also always been completely worth the trip if you just needed somewhere to grab high-quality comfort food.

Packed sandwiches with house-made jams and fresh veggies are found on the menu here, along with unique soups, freshly squeezed lemonades, and delicious baked goods.

It’s a cozy spot that easily and frequently transformed into a vibrant space, having hosted listening parties, pop-ups, and themed nights with inspired street food, drinks, and funky music at night.

At least there are still two other Lukes locations in Calgary, at 112 4th Street NE and 3407 26th Avenue SW.

“We look forward to working with our team and focusing on our other two locations,” the team also stated in the Instagram story.

Whether you’re stopping by with the family, going solo, or looking for a new date idea, this is your last chance to check out the beautiful room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lukes | Central Library (@lukescentrallibrary)

Lukes Cafe Central Library

Address: 1M Central Library – 802 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Instagram