"The Last of Us" star Troy Baker reveals his favourite Calgary restaurant

If you saw the latest episode (8) of The Last of Us, you would have seen that a new character James was introduced. You may also have recognized his voice.

The character was played by the iconic voice actor Troy Baker who also happened to play the lead character (Joel) in the game. It was a cool connection to see from the game to the HBO limited series and like like so much more than your average cameo or Easter egg moment.

Baker has been the voice in other games as well, like Uncharted, Call of Duty, God of War, Marvel’s Avengers, Batman, and more. He’s also been featured in other TV series, like Rick and Morty, American Dad, and Family Guy.

Dished/Daily Hive had the chance to speak with Troy Baker in an exclusive roundtable interview and we couldn’t pass up the chance to talk to him about his favourite food spot in Calgary.

“I spent a lot of time in downtown Calgary,” Baker told Dished. “I spent a lot of time in the hotel restaurant which is called Cut, I believe. They had an incredible wine list.”

Charcut is the restaurant Baker was referring to, having momentarily misremembered the name, but he did remember it eventually after reminiscing about his several visits to the much-loved Calgary steakhouse.

“I got to know the staff. I’m a guy who likes the Cheers factor. So, wherever I go if someone knows my name I’m going to spend a lot of time with those people,” he said.

“You guys have an incredible food scene,” said Baker, talking more about Calgary. “And you’re wine lovers. So those are two things that resonate with this boy.”

“So spending a month there, I got to know the town really, really well,” he added.

It also sounded like Baker, originally from Dallas, Texas, might not have gotten used to the cold temperatures during the filming of the hit show.

“I also learned what battery-operated clothes are because that’s the way that I keep myself sustained was by heated clothes,” said Baker. “Never felt more like more of an Angelino walking around… people in shorts and I’m walking around in parka.”

It just sounds like method acting to us.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.