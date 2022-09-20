Jane Bond BBQ made a pretty exciting announcement recently.

From a food truck to a catering company, to a permanent location this super popular spot for BBQ has come in many different forms. What stays constant is the delicious BBQ served by the team.

The popular spot recently announced it would be announcing an all-new location opening up somewhere in Calgary.

After a one-week closure for the holidays, the restaurant and catering team stated it was “back to Brisket business as usual” in an Instagram post “but with some good news on the horizon as we work to close a deal on a new, Urban location…”

Currently located at 321-723 46th Avenue in southeast Calgary, this is a Southern-style spot serving smoked meats and other classic comfort foods in a family-friendly setting. We can’t wait to see what this next “urban” location will look like.

The best way to go is to go with any of the pre-made platters or build your own from the huge many with loads of variety.

There are more than 10 different proteins to add, from St. Louis-style runs, to jerk chicken thighs. Classic sides like baked beans and creamy coleslaw are must-orders, and so are the unique options, like coconut cornbread.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding this exciting opening of one of the city’s best BBQ joints.

