V Burger: Plant-based burger joint in Calgary offering BOGO deals today
One of Calgary’s most popular burger spots, V Burger, is offering a pretty great BOGO deal today.
Available at both YYC locations, this plant-based burger spot is offering a BOGO (buy one get one free) Original VBurger at both locations from 12 to 3 pm. Some restrictions do apply.
If you’re a vegetarian, burger lover, or just appreciate a great deal, you will not want to miss out on this BOGO offer.
View this post on Instagram
This burger joint also serves up fries, milkshakes, chicken sandwiches, and more.
Always trying to make fast-food delicious, this spot is so good it doesn’t matter if you’re a vegetarian or love meat. The food is fantastic.
- You might also like:
- Popular spot for burgers, poutines, and grilled cheese opens new location in Calgary
- New Valentine's market at Calgary's chef-driven food kicks off this weekend
- 8 must-visit wine bars in Calgary to check out at least once
Breakfast sandwiches, classic and over-the-top burgers, “chicken” bites with tons of dip options, and dessert options like sundaes, milkshakes, soft-serve, and ice cream sandwiches are all on the menu here as well.
Bring a partner or enjoy two for yourself!
V Burger
Address: 25 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary
Address: 819 17th Avenue SW, Calgary