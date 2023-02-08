One of Calgary’s most popular burger spots, V Burger, is offering a pretty great BOGO deal today.

Available at both YYC locations, this plant-based burger spot is offering a BOGO (buy one get one free) Original VBurger at both locations from 12 to 3 pm. Some restrictions do apply.

If you’re a vegetarian, burger lover, or just appreciate a great deal, you will not want to miss out on this BOGO offer.

This burger joint also serves up fries, milkshakes, chicken sandwiches, and more.

Always trying to make fast-food delicious, this spot is so good it doesn’t matter if you’re a vegetarian or love meat. The food is fantastic.

Breakfast sandwiches, classic and over-the-top burgers, “chicken” bites with tons of dip options, and dessert options like sundaes, milkshakes, soft-serve, and ice cream sandwiches are all on the menu here as well.

Bring a partner or enjoy two for yourself!

V Burger

Address: 25 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

Address: 819 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram