Meltwich Food Co., which hails itself as the #1 grilled cheese franchise in Canada, just opened a new location in Calgary.

Located in Crowfoot in the NW, this makes the sixth YYC outpost for the artisan grilled cheese chain.

Meltwich is known for serving up ooey, gooey, extra cheesy grilled cheese sandwiches, burgers, poutines, melts, and more.

When it comes to flavours, Meltwich has everything from a mac and cheese “Mac Attack” sandwich to a fried chicken variety. From spicy to saucy, to whatever toppings you’d like, these grilled cheese sandwiches are fully customizable as well.

Of course, there is the classic option for poutine here with fries, cheese curds, and gravy, but there are many creative ones as well, like Korean BBQ and Spicy Steak.

There are vegan options as well so that everyone can enjoy the classic comfort of grilled cheese. Or just go straight to dessert and have one of the hand-spun milkshakes. Sides include mac and cheese bites, chicken strips, tater tots, coleslaw, and more.

Check out this new location on Crowfoot Crescent the next time you want to feed your inner child.

Meltwich Food Co

Address: 150 Crowfoot Crescent NW Unit 117, Calgary

