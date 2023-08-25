Support local makers at these 15 upcoming art markets in Calgary

If you’ve got some birthdays coming up, are looking to get your Christmas shopping in early, or just want to treat yourself, these 15 art markets in Calgary are the perfect places to grab some local goodies.

There’s nothing better than giving or receiving unique gifts, and there’s nothing more unique than handmade! Here are some of our favourite artisan markets coming up until the end of September.

Good Thrift Cuties Market

What: This “lantern-themed” art market will have over 55 local vendors. It’s put on by Cuties Club, which has a reputation for super cute art markets in Calgary.

When: August 26, 1 to 7 pm

Where: Good Thrift, 149 5th Avenue SE

Change Makers Collective

What: This fall market is perfect for eco-conscious shoppers. There will be a ton of eco-friendly local vendors! Enjoy a day of beautiful art AND gardens!

When: September 27, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 811 Radford Road NE

Chasing Summer Artisan Market

What: End summer with a cute little local market in Calgary’s Bowness community!

When: August 26, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Shouldice Aquatic Centre, 5303 Bowness Road NW

14th Annual Art in the Garden

What: Whether you’re looking for an original work or just some cute cards, you’ll want to stop by the 14th annual Art in the Garden.

When: September 5, 7 to 10 pm

Where: 3443 Kerry Park Road Southwest

Kensington Night Market

What: It’s the 3rd annual Kensington Night Market and its final market of the summer on September 7. Check it out and support local Calgary businesses!

When: September 7, 4:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Lot 57, 1210 Kensington Road NW

Shawnessy Barn Artisan Market

What: This monthly local market features local vendors with made-in-Alberta products. There are two floors in this super cute venue full of 35 vendors. Plus, parking is free!

When: The last Sunday of each month (August 27 and September 24), from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: The Shawnessy Barn, 224 Shawmeadows Road SW

Calgary Artists’ Society Fall Art Show and Sale

What: If you want to add some new artwork to your walls, this is a great spot to look. Artwork from over 30 artists in all different mediums will be available.

When: September 30, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Parkdale United Church, 2919 8th Avenue NW

‘Rez in the City’ Night Market

What: You can shop locally made indigenous artwork under a tapestry of “lights, colours, and vibrant energy,” according to the event’s Instagram post. Don’t forget to grab a ticket to this one, with prices starting at $6.66 available here.

When: September 20, 2 to 10 pm

Where: Fort Calgary

Vintage and Vines Country Market

What: This unique vintage and artisan market combo features vendors who create their own artwork or sell vintage and collectible wares.

When: September 9, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Legacy Farm Project, 1001 East Pine Road, Strathmore, AB

Inglewood Night Market

What: The Inglewood Night Market has been running since 2013 and is a go-to-market for many Calgarians. Its website says it is a “modern market with locally sourced and handmade vendors selling diverse goods; from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques & collectibles, artisan eats & more!”

There are six markets throughout the summer, but with rotating vendors, you’re bound to find something new.

When: There are still two markets coming up this year on September 8 and 15 from 5 to 10 pm

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

The Market on Stephen Avenue

What: Local small business vendors take over Stephen Avenue on Tuesdays all summer… but August 29 is the last day to catch these makers and see what they have to offer.

When: August 29, 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Stephen Avenue

Authentically Indigenous Art Market

What: Over 30 indigenous makers from the Treaty 7 area will be selling their works at this Indigenous-focused art market. According to the event listing, the Indigenous Art Market is “part of a movement that celebrates heritage, supports artisans, and builds bridges between cultures.”

When: September 18 to 19, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: The Brownstone, #120, 221 10th Avenue SE

Expresstival

What: This festival is all about getting your hands messy, but you can still purchase creative works from local artists!

When: August 26, noon to 6 pm

Where: Lot 6, ParkPlus Lot 6, 311 8th Sreet SW

Price: FREE

Crescent Heights Night Market

What: The streets of Crescent Heights get a little more vibrant on Wednesday nights, filling with local vendors. For a list of vendors, click here. There will also be food and live music!

When: August 30, 4:30 to 8 pm

Where: Centre Street & 16th Avenue Northeast

Indigenous Makers Market

What: Honour Truth and Reconciliation Day this year by supporting local indigenous makers! C-hosted by Four Winds YYC and held at the Jack Singer Concert Hall, this market is bound to be carefully curated and memorable. To follow along with vendors and announcements, click here.

When: September 30, noon to 6:30 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall, 225 8th Avenue SE