University of Calgary just ranked among the top schools in the world

The University of Calgary has earned a top spot among the best universities in Canada and schools worldwide, according to one research company.

A new ranking from Research.com looked at 1,000 universities and evaluated factors like the number of scholars and publications. In total, the study examined 166,880 academic profiles from more than 2,953 institutions.

The University of Calgary made it into the top 25 schools in Canada, taking sixth place in the country. It followed the University of Toronto at #1, UBC at #2, McGill at #3, University of Alberta at #4 and McMaster at #5. The University of Montreal, Western and Queen’s were among others that made the list.

UoC also took a top spot globally, coming in at #129. The University of Toronto was the only Canadian school included in the top schools around the world, earning the 10th spot on the list.

This isn’t the first time the Calgary institution has been globally recognized. The university was recently ranked among the top schools around the world for its sustainability efforts.