University of Calgary ranked among top global schools for sustainability

The University of Calgary was just named on a list of top schools for sustainability around the globe in 2023.

The list was created by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the world’s largest global higher education network based in the UK.

The U of C is one of 31 Canadian universities to be included, placing in the top 100 schools globally in a list of almost 1,400 universities. It was also among the top 10 Canadian universities, following the University of Toronto at #1, the University of British Columbia at #4, Western at #10, McGill at #13, the University of Alberta at #28, Queens at #64, and Calgary at #68.

It is one of the university’s main claims to fame regarding the rankings given out by this particular analytics company. It placed 182 for QS’s World University Rankings and is between 151 and 200 for subject-specific rankings.

Some of its top subjects include sports-related subjects, coming in at number 15 worldwide and petroleum engineering at number 31.

The university has a number of sustainability initiatives, including a “Campus as a Learning Lab” and even offering a certificate in sustainability.