Calgary named among top cities in the world for expatriates' quality of life

Calgary continues to be attractive to people outside of the province — it just made a list of cities in the world that boast a high quality of life for expatriates.

The survey, which was conducted by Mercer, includes five Canadian cities out of 25 slots, with Calgary at #23. It’s Calgary’s cleantech hub that stood out to Mercer:

“We’re proud to see Canadian cities so well represented among the top places globally offering high quality of living to expatriates,” says Elizabeth English, principal in Mercer Canada’s Career Products business.

“Each Canadian city is unique in culture and lifestyle. From Vancouver’s proximity to the Pacific Ocean and coastal mountains, Toronto’s vibrant city life, Ottawa’s access to the country’s parliament, Montreal being a hub for gaming and AI and Calgary’s emergence as a cleantech hub,” continued English.

“It’s no surprise that Canada continues to be an attractive destination for expatriates, and they are thriving in a country with access to a range of unique benefits.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

The other Canadian cities included in the list are Vancouver (#8), Toronto ( #17), Ottawa (#18) and Montreal (#20).

Many factors were considered when ranking the cities, according to Yvonne Traber, a partner and global mobility leader at Mercer.

“Mercer’s data shows that countries with a high quality of living provide their citizens and expatriates with access to excellent healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social services as well as affordable housing.”

Europe seemed to dominate the list, with Vienna taking the top spot and cities in Germany and Switzerland appearing many times.

Vienna’s #1 ranking was attributed to its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant cultural scene. Zurich ranked second overall thanks to its political stability, cleanliness, and excellent infrastructure.