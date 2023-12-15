University of Alberta gets top marks in yet another global ranking

Yet another ranking has placed the University of Alberta at the top of its extensive list of the best schools in the world.

A new ranking from Research.com accumulated a list of 1,000 universities.

The University of Alberta was listed as one of the top 25 schools in the world. U of A ranked 80th in the world and fourth in all of Canada, following McGill University.

Another Alberta university made the list, with the University of Calgary ranking sixth in Canada and 129th in the world.

The University of Toronto, the top Canadian university on the list, also ranked in the 10th spot among universities worldwide.

The data collected by Research.com for this list was gathered from Microsoft Academic Graph in 2022.

“Position in our global university ranking is based on a sum of H-index values of all leading scientists associated with that university,” it reads on the site.

With files from Nikitha Martins