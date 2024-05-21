Monster Jam's giant trucks roar back into Calgary this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Monster trucks will always be cool, no matter how old or young we are. That’s why we’re pumped for the return of Monster Jam to Calgary this summer.

The adrenaline-charged monster truck rally will take over GMC Stadium on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15.

Cheer on the world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound trucks as they tear up the dirt for the event championship. Fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

This iconic event began in 1992 and is sanctioned under the umbrella of the United States Hot Rod Association.

The monster trucks, under the guidance of their expert drivers, are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds over 100 km per hour. Drivers will push their rides to the limit during the Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions.

Truck and driver lineups will be announced closer to the show date, so you may see some of your favourites, like Grave Digger, Monster Mutt, or ThunderROARus, rolling into Calgary.

Prior to the events, check out the “Pit Party” experience, where fans can get an up-close look at the monster trucks, meet the drivers and crew, and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Younger fans will want to explore the Sand Box play area, see the UNOH tire demonstration, and visit the colouring and temporary tattoo station.

When: September 14 and 15, 2024

Time: 3 pm

Where: GMC Stadium — 1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online