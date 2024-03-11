A second Uniqlo store in Calgary is opening its doors this month

Get ready to shop, Calgary! Another Uniqlo store is coming to YYC, with its grand opening just days away.

The store, which will be the second one to open in Calgary, is setting up shop in CF Market Mall, and shoppers can begin exploring the store starting at 9 am on March 22.

The CF Market Mall location will be the third Uniqlo store to open in Alberta, with the first opening in West Edmonton Mall back in 2019.

To celebrate its grand opening, the first 300 customers will receive free coffee and donuts from Phil & Sebastian, as well as the chance to test your luck and spin the Uniqlo Garapon Wheel to win a ton of prizes.

Best known for its quality basics and relatively affordable prices, the retailer first opened in Japan in 1984 and now has over 2,400 locations around the world, including 19 stores in Canada.

Where: CF Market Mall

Opening date: March 22, 2024