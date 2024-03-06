"Radio is in terrible shape": Longtime Calgary host let go after 17 years on the air

A longtime Calgary radio host has announced they have been let go from a popular station after 17 years on the air.

Bo Gordon was one of the morning show hosts on 101.5 Today Radio and announced he was quietly let go along with several other staff members on Tuesday. Among the layoffs, Gordon says his co-host, Jess Hoy, was also let go.

“Usually they try to keep this stuff ‘hush-hush’ but I seriously have nothing to lose at this point,” reads part of the social media post.

Gordon also took the opportunity to critique the current state of the radio industry.

“It’s true. Radio is in terrible shape with the current CEOs and shareholders at hand nationwide and I HATE to see my coworkers go down with it. These incredibly talented and hard-working people don’t deserve this but it’s the business now. Talents have unfortunately become just a number on a piece of paper.”

Leaving radio wasn’t the big reason for sharing the post since Gordon had already handed in his notice two months earlier, but he had hoped to say goodbye to listeners after a 17-year-long career.

In his goodbye, Gordon spoke about his mental health issues and said a major reason for him choosing to leave had to do with never being able to have an off-day in radio.