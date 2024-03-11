News

A Calgary university was just named one of Canada's best employers by Forbes

A Calgary university was just listed among the top 20 employers in Canada by Forbes. The annual ranking was developed by the American magazine in collaboration with Statista, a market research firm.

The data used for the ranking compiled statistics from a survey that polled over 40,000 participants working for Canadian companies and institutions that employ at least 500 people.

The survey asked respondents to rate their employer based on several factors including salary, gender pay equity, work flexibility, opportunities for promotion, and on-the-job training.

Mount Royal University was ranked #19 on the list, below Brock University at #3, Concordia at #5, and Carleton at #12.

The Hershey Company came out on top followed closely behind by other notable companies like Elections Canada, Parks Canada, The Keg Steakhouse + Bar, and Google.

Over 300 organizations made the final list with the highest scores. To view all the companies that made the cut, click here.

