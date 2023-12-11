ShoppingCurated

Another Uniqlo store is opening its doors in Calgary in 2024

Settawat Udom/Shutterstock

Get ready to shop, Calgary! Another Uniqlo store is coming to YYC, with a pegged opening date of spring 2024.

The store, which will be the second one to open in Calgary, will be setting up shop in CF Market Mall.

It will be the third Uniqlo store to open in Alberta, with the first opening up in West Edmonton Mall back in 2019.

Three other stores are set to pop up in Canada in the spring, with two stores in Toronto and one in Ottawa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UNIQLO Canada (@uniqlocanada)

Best known for its quality basics and relatively affordable prices, the retailer first opened in Japan in 1984 and now has over 2,400 locations around the world, including 19 stores in Canada.

Uniqlo Calgary CF Market Mall

Where: CF Market Mall
Opening date: TBD, anticipated date of spring 2024

