15 made-in-Calgary gifts to add to your holiday shopping list

Calgary is home to so many incredible artisans, coffee shops, breweries, and tons of unique businesses, so we whipped up a gift guide for the holiday season to support local.

When you purchase a product or service from a small business or local maker, you’re not only helping to support the person behind it but our Calgary economy as a whole.

So, while you’re shopping for gifts this holiday season, why not try to source the majority of your presents from a Calgary-based business?

We’ve put together a gift guide of some of our favourite Calgary- and surrounding area-made products this holiday season to help you find the perfect gifts for all your friends, family, coworkers, and anyone else in your life who may be deserving of a little something.

Give your friends and family the gift of comfortable feet this Christmas while making sure someone in need gets a new pair of socks as well.

Local Laundry’s Bamboo Giving Socks ($20) are rayon, which is made from bamboo, and they’re classic, durable, and perfect for athletics, as they’re breathable and naturally odour-resistant. Plus, for every pair of socks sold, Local Laundry will donate one pair to someone in need. Find the giving socks and the rest of Local Laundry’s apparel collection online and at several stockists across Calgary.

For the sweet tooth in your life! Made by Marcus’ Pint Club is a monthly subscription box that allows ice cream lovers to be the first to sample the shop’s new creations. Each month subscribers are sent all four new seasonal flavours a week before they launch in-store. In addition to four pints of ice cream, you’ll also receive a surprise exclusive to subscribers, such as toppings or swag. If you have an ice cream lover right here in Calgary, slide this gift right under the Christmas tree and get ready for some major love from them!

Subscriptions are available for three-, six-, or 12-month periods, and start at $38.60 monthly. Order yours through the Made by Marcus website.

The wanderlust-struck traveller in your life is sure to love Cinder and Sage’s Map Plane Necklaces. Each piece is custom-made to show the location of your choice from a real map. Choose your loved one’s favourite city, hometown, the place they met their significant other, upcoming destination, or any other place that has meaning to them.

Orders for these $75 custom necklaces can be placed through Cinder and Sage’s website.

More into the idea of an experiential gift? Milk Jar also offers candle-making workshops for $120, and guests will take home an eight-ounce candle and a two-ounce reed diffuser.

Book workshops and purchase candles online through Milk Jar, or pick up a candle from one of the many stockists in Calgary.

Keep your loved ones cozy this winter while showing off our beautiful province with a crewneck from Calgary local Megan Pierson’s collection. Made By Megii’s sweatshirts sport slogans such as “Alberta is home,” “Adventure awaits,” “Calgary #YYC,” and “Play Country Music on Country Radio.”

The clothing is 100% cotton and made with pill-resistant air jet yarn, and is perfect for cozy Sundays at home, running errands, staying warm in the mountains, and more this winter. Crewnecks can be purchased through Made by Megii and start at $45.

You’re sure to find something for everyone at Jolene’s Tea House, which offers more than 60 hand-blended flavourful organic teas. The locally owned and operated shop has been blending teas in Banff National Park since 2005 and is home to everything from classic favourites to health-inspired herbal blends.

In addition to loose-leaf tea and tins, Jolene’s also stocks adorable, tea house-shaped boxes of tea ($14.95 for 15 tea bags) with flavours including Creamy Earl Grey, Alpine Peppermint, and Banff Breakfast.

You can shop loose-leaf tea, tea house-shaped boxes, tea accessories, and other gifts this season online, or at the tea house-inspired log cabin on Bear Street in Banff.

Is there someone on your list who’s a fan of craft beverages? Pick them up a bottle — or all three — of Burwood Distillery’s Winter Festival gins. Mandarin Cranberry Gin, Spiced Apple Colour Changing Gin, and Winter Berry Gin are sure to impress this season! These festive flavours are only available for a limited time, so be sure to get your hands on them before they’re gone.

The seasonal gins are available for $52.50 per 750-millilitre bottle or pick up the trio for $142.50 online or from Burwood’s distillery and lounge at Veranda.

Aside from Rocky Mountain Soap Co.’s year-round, all-natural skincare line, the company has launched a collection of holiday gift sets and goodies. Among the festive offerings is the Raise the Bar: Holiday Bar Soap Set. The $33 set comes with an exclusive combination of four of Rocky Mountain’s limited edition seasonal soaps (some of which are only available with this set!)

Pick up Rocky Mountain Soap Co.’s products at its stores and stockists across Calgary, and online at rockymountainsoap.com.

Treat someone you love to the ultimate gift of self-care! Ska Thermal Spa is located in the heart of downtown Calgary and makes the perfect spot to send someone in your life to warm up and recharge this winter. Whether you cover a facial or massage, or just send them for a two-hour hydrotherapy session in Ska’s hot and cool pools, saunas, and steam rooms, the recipient is sure to thank you after a relaxing day of pampering.

Gift cards for all amounts are available for purchase on Ska’s website.

Pick up a cute and functional planner for the most organized (or most “needs to get organized”) person on your shopping list to help them make 2024 the best year yet. Planners are available from $20 and up at Recess, along with all the other stationery and office supplies anyone could ever need to get their life on track, plus art supplies and more.

Visit Recess Shop in Inglewood or browse the collection from the comfort of your own couch via the website.

Sleep well with the gift of a pillow from Calgary-owned Black Sheep Mattress Co. The company’s natural Talalay latex pillows ($180) offer unique support and comfort, with a contoured feel that will satisfy any sleep style. Choose between Black Sheep’s Classic Latex or Shredded Latex pillows, available in a variety of heights and firmnesses.

Order pillows through the Black Sheep website or pop by the showroom off of Blackfoot Trail.

Take a YYC favourite on the go with Monogram Coffee’s instant option. Milligrams Instant Coffee is barista quality, perfectly extracted and transformed into crystals. The $14 four-pack is a perfect stocking stuffer option, with both approachable and adventurous coffee options in every box.

Find Milligrams online or at one of Monogram’s four Calgary locations.

Give them the gift of choice (and good food) with Calgary Farmers’ Market Bucks. Available in denominations of $5, $10, and $20, Market Bucks allow shoppers to choose from local meat and produce options, artisanal cheeses and baked goods, homewares, and much more. Market Bucks are accepted by all vendors at both the Calgary Farmers’ Market South and the Calgary Farmers’ Market West.

Market Buckets can be purchased from Customer Information at both Calgary Farmers’ Market locations or over the phone at 403-240-9113.

Nothing tastes as good as local, and Those Chocolates are a perfect example. These artisan homemade chocolates are crafted by Calgary pastry chef Nicole Buckton. Choose from assorted boxes of bonbons, candy bark, chocolate-covered sponge toffee, and other drool-worthy options to satisfy the sweet tooth of everyone on your list.

Holiday feature flavours include Rum Raisin, Gingerbread Caramel, Chocolate Nog, Peppermint Surprise, Bailey’s, and more.

Order Those Chocolates online or find them in the Mercantile store at Fresh & Local Market & Kitchens.

The wannabe chef in your life will appreciate this one! Prairie: Seasonal, Farm-Fresh Recipies Celebrating the Canadian Prairies by Dan Clapson and Twyla Campbell is a Globe & Mail bestselling cookbook with over 100 recipes. The dishes included in Prairie showcase the flavours, produce, seasons, and traditions of our region and are sure to be crowd-pleasers over the holiday season and beyond. Out of the items we rounded up for the Calgary gift guide this season, this has got to be the tastiest!

Purchase Prairie through all major Canadian booksellers, including Amazon and Chapters-Indigo.

Happy shopping, YYC! We hope this gift guide has everything you need while shopping in Calgary this holiday season.