News

Almost $30K raised for family of beloved Calgary film worker who passed away

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Dec 11 2023, 5:06 pm
Almost $30K raised for family of beloved Calgary film worker who passed away
@jaybarts08/Instagram

The Alberta film industry is mourning a major loss after Jason Bartling, a beloved crew member, passed away, leaving behind his family, including two children.

Bartling is known for his work as a construction coordinator on iconic films and shows like Fraggle Rock, Ghostbusters, Heartland, and so much more. According to his obituary, “Bartling was an avid participant in Calgary’s recreational hockey leagues and had a passion for woodworking.”

A GoFundMe was created to support the family he left behind, with almost $30,000 raised in two days, well past the $5,000 goal.

The organizer says she worked with Bartling and shared a warm, personal note on the fundraiser, saying she “never met a person in our industry that didn’t love him.” The note also says in part:

“He never entered a space without a smile on his face and a positive attitude.
He always spoke of his beautiful children and his family with so much love.
I know we can all agree that the world is a little less sunny without him.
I hope we can give what we can to help his family through this tragic time.”
Over 100 people have donated to the GoFundMe, which you can find here.
GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop