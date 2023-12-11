Almost $30K raised for family of beloved Calgary film worker who passed away

The Alberta film industry is mourning a major loss after Jason Bartling, a beloved crew member, passed away, leaving behind his family, including two children.

Bartling is known for his work as a construction coordinator on iconic films and shows like Fraggle Rock, Ghostbusters, Heartland, and so much more. According to his obituary, “Bartling was an avid participant in Calgary’s recreational hockey leagues and had a passion for woodworking.”

A terrible tragedy has happened with the passing of a member of the Alberta Screen Industry film family – Jason Bartling is a loved and cherished construction coordinator of many Alberta shows including Ghostbusters, Fragglerock, Togo, Heartland and more. He has left behind two… pic.twitter.com/vYtAzhHVy8 — Keep Alberta Rolling 🎥✨ (@KeepABRolling) December 10, 2023

A GoFundMe was created to support the family he left behind, with almost $30,000 raised in two days, well past the $5,000 goal.

The organizer says she worked with Bartling and shared a warm, personal note on the fundraiser, saying she “never met a person in our industry that didn’t love him.” The note also says in part:

“He never entered a space without a smile on his face and a positive attitude.

He always spoke of his beautiful children and his family with so much love.

I know we can all agree that the world is a little less sunny without him.

I hope we can give what we can to help his family through this tragic time.”