Humane society invites Calgarians to foster an animal over the holidays
If you aren’t ready for the commitment of adoption but would like to help an animal in need, consider opening your home to a foster animal through the Calgary Humane Society (CHS) this holiday season.
CHS is launching its month-long Home for the Holidays event on December 2. It includes “robust adoption packages” for anyone who is able to welcome a furry (or scaly) friend into their home this season. There are many different kinds of animals that need a place to stay including cats and dogs but also exotics like guinea pigs!
CHS says in a release that 2023 has been “one of the worst years for animal capacity issues.” Earlier this year, we spoke to the organization about a crisis of anxious dogs and a shortage of medication to treat the issues. They also told us many of the animals were struggling with behaviour issues after adjusting to life post-pandemic without their humans at home, and pets were being surrendered in large numbers.
“With Calgarians facing a multitude of economic challenges, the need for our
services continues to rise,” says Carrie Fritz, executive director at CHS.
The event is not just dedicated to finding temporary homes to foster animals, the humane society is also looking to raise funds needed to look after the animals already in their care.
While the foster initiative, adoption discounts, and fundraising will continue throughout the month of December, there will be a launch event happening this Saturday, including a pet-friendly holiday market and same-day adoptions.
And for anyone who is ready to take home a permanent family member, it’s 50% off adoption fees for the holidays!
Home for the Holidays launch event
When: December 2 at 11 am
Where: Calgary Humane Society – 4455 110th Avenue SE