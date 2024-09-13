Most people have had the experience of walking out to their car and finding some unmentionables scattered on their windshield, maybe some bird poop, fallen leaves, or a parking ticket. One person in Calgary, though, was greeted by something she’s still not sure what to make of.

This week, Ambar Davila took to Facebook to share a photo of a mysterious glob she found on her windshield in North Glenmore Park.

“Hey. Wtf is this?? I was at North Glenmore Park and when I drove away I noticed this. Assumed it was a slug. As you can see in second pic it was clearly not a slug. Poked it with a stick and it was solid like a giant gummy of some sort but even Google isn’t helping. Forgot about it for a day and this morning I woke up to this on my car. Melted away. I did move it down to my hood so it didn’t move by itself or anything. The curiosity/confusion is killing me.”

Everyone in the comments were equally confused, with no one being able to reach a clear consensus.

Top suggestions include a slug, bird poop or some kind of strange gummy.

Overall, people got a good laugh out of the images, but no one could confidently identify what it was.

We reached out to Alberta Fish and Wildlife but have not heard back in time for publication.

Do you have any idea what it could be? Let us know your guesses in the comments.