Uncle Fatih’s Pizza, a hugely successful pizza chain based out of Vancouver, is coming to Calgary.

With nine different locations in the Vancouver area, this marks its first-ever Calgary spot, and we can’t wait to have it here.

An exact opening date is not set, but we do know it’ll be opening on Calgary’s iconic 17th Avenue, perfect for a post-bar, late-night slice (or three).

With dough made every day, with rustic, traditional, never frozen ingredients, Uncle Fatih’s is a go-to spot for pizza by the slice.

The focus here is going heavy on the meat and veggies while staying easy on the cheese, which is how the price for a slice stays so low but satisfaction stays high. Each flavour, of which there are many, is delicious and filling. The sesame seed crust is the signature here.

There are more than 25 different pizzas to choose from, most of which are always on display to grab a quick slice.

Meat options include Alfredo steak, butter chicken, beef and blue cheese, and Italian sausage, while veggie options include eggplant artichoke, ricotta cheese, and veggie pesto.

Daily specials, create your own pizza options, and sides like ranch and hot sauce are also options to make your pizza eating experience as great as possible.

Stay tuned for details on this exciting new West Coast pizza spot coming to YYC.

Uncle Fatih’s Pizza

Address: 506 17th Avenue, Calgary

