Soc Trang Viet Submarine, a super affordable authentic Vietnamese submarine sandwich shop, just opened in Calgary.

Located on Calgary’s Centre Street, this spot opened just last week and even though prices are low, every item is made with care and fresh ingredients.

The menu here is simple, made up of sandwiches, rice dishes, salad rolls, and specialty drinks, like bubble tea and Vietnamese coffee.

Rice dishes include classics like beef short rib and pork, while there are several salad rolls to try, like the classic shrimp salad and the slightly more adventurous rare chicken rolls.

If the authentically made submarine sandwiches are more your style, then there are plenty of those as well. Eight different options make up the menu, each one made to order.

The house special with ham and bacon, sate beef and chicken, assorted cold cut, and a veggie sub with sate tofu are just a few of the ones you can try.

Sip on any of the 10 different bubble teas as well, made in-house, with flavours like mocha, matcha, peach, and more.

Stop by this new spot next time you’re craving a Vietnamese sub made the right way!

Soc Trang Viet Submarine

Address: 1015 Centre Street NW #2a, Calgary

