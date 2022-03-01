Ukrainian Fine Foods is one of Calgary’s best spots for homemade classics like cabbage rolls, perogies, and borscht, to name a few.

Serving Albertan’s traditional Ukrainian food for more than 30 years, Ukrainian Fine Foods has two locations. One is the place to visit for hot meals, and the other specializes in frozen food you can pick up and make right at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ukrainian Fine Foods (@ukrainianfinefoods)

Frozen cabbage rolls and perogies are available in-store for pickup, or by delivery province-wide. Other delicious and traditional classics, like kubasa, borscht, strudel, and more, are also made in house and available to order.

There are seven different types of cabbage rolls here, like the classic Ukrainian filled with rice or rice with bacon.

As for the perogies, there are 12 distinct kinds to choose from, both savoury and sweet. Many of them are filled with cheddar cheese and potatoes, with others having ingredients like bacon or jalapeño packed inside of them.

As for the sweet ones, the blueberry and strawberry are incredibly popular.

Fried, deep fried, or boiled, these are going to be some of the best perogies you’ve ever tried.

It’s the Crossroads Market location that offers the hot meals made to order.

Different combinations of perogies and cabbage rolls can be ordered, with or without sour cream and caramelized onions. It’s comfort food at its finest.

Definitely think about supporting this local spot the next time you’re craving Ukrainian food.

Ukrainian Fine Foods

Address: 540 Cleveland Crescent SE, Calgary

Address: Crossroads Market – 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram