Club Lablonde, a brand new all-inclusive nightclub and lounge, is having its soft opening this week.

March 3 to 5 will be the first weekend for this new spot that will be open from Thursday to Saturday every week.

This first weekend will feature the premiere of the Lablondies on Thursday, where drag kings and queens in the city will put on a one-of-a-kind drag show production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by club lablonde (@clublablonde)

At Club Lablonde, each night will offer an entirely new experience with the different themed nights.

On Thursdays, there will be drag show nights from 7:30 to 9 pm with a 20-minute intermission. After that, the stage is open to anyone who wants to perform.

These one-of-a-kind drag shows will have choreographed duets, trios, and group numbers.

Fridays will be a club and lounge experience with a changing theme from week to week. It’ll be like having a new must-see spot opening for the first time every Friday.

The first themed night is birthday theme, so get ready for birthday hats, balloons, and more to make it feel like one big birthday party.

Calgary doesn’t have many ladies nights, and Club Lablonde is hoping to bring them back. Saturday is ladies night here, with special guests, live bands, drink specials, and many other surprises in store.

Check out this exciting new concept this weekend.

Club Lablonde

Address: 628 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram