Opening up in the Fairmont Palliser, the Tipsy Parrot Rum Shack is bringing tropical cocktails, food, and vibes to Calgary.

This tiki-style pop-up bar will be running from March 1 to April 30, so grab your best beach clothes and get ready to experience a taste of the Caribbean.

“Our team is excited to bring the warmth to Calgary for the month of March with this new pop-up experience,” said Jean-Michel Buffard, Director of Food and Beverage at Fairmont Palliser, in a press release.

“With restrictions beginning to ease, we hope that Tipsy Parrot will be a place for friends and family to reconnect and transport themselves to a beach in the Caribbean.”

Fun tiki-style cocktails will be featured on the menu here, so expect classics and new creations.

Bright and fruity drinks served with umbrella and fruit garnishes are the most fun way to instantly transport yourself to a sunny beach.

The food menu takes inspiration from the food of the Caribbean.

Shrimp ceviche, jerk chicken wings, and coconut shrimp are all staple dishes served here.

There are some super unique dishes as well, like jerk cauliflower bites, beef and veggie patties served with coconut jerk dip and hot sauce, and fishes cakes with a rum-pineapple salsa, to name only a few.

This limited-time-only pop-up bar will be open from 5 pm to 10 pm, Tuesday to Saturday, March 1 to April 30.

Get ready to enjoy this hot new tropical spot.

Tipsy Parrot Rum Shack

Address: Fairmont Palliser – 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary