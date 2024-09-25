K Drama fans in Calgary are in luck—Netflix’s latest TV series, Love in Translation, has started filming around the city.

Filming was announced earlier this month, and the TV series’ shooting schedule is from September 23 to October 9 in Calgary, Banff, and Lake Louise.

Not much is known about the production, but that didn’t stop Calgary fans from getting excited when people started sharing where the shooting will take place.

In a recent Reddit thread, a user shared that they spotted the lead TV stars Go Youn Jung and Kim Seon Ho filming at the Galaxy Diner Downtown on Monday. Naturally, fans of the actors flooded the comments to share their excitement at the film set.

“Thanks for posting this! This is so exciting! Huge fan of both leads,” one user commented.

Another user echoed their thoughts.

“Nice! I’m a big fan of both leads. This is gonna be fun to watch!”

Alongside people’s excitement for the show, others chimed in with details on the upcoming filming locations. One user shared a photo of a flyer posted to their neighbourhood that showed the TV series will be filming in Rotary Park tomorrow.

It looks as if some of the mega-fans will be rushing over to the park to catch a glimpse of the show.

“Omg, thank you for sharing! Do you know around what time?” one commenter wrote, seemingly looking for a chance to peek at the filming.

Another simply wrote, “Photo bombing the set fosho.”

Calgary is gearing up to be a hotbed of film sets, with Love in Translation one of the many shoots happening across the city this year.