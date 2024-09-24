Yahoo: Calgary named the best place to live in Canada

If you weren’t already proud to be a Calgarian, a new ranking has placed Calgary as the best place to live in Canada. Yahoo!

The 2024 list from Moving Waldo focuses on three main criteria for determining the rankings. First up is safety (based on the crime severity index, or CSI), then there’s affordability, and finally, access to recreational facilities and parks.

Calgary claimed the top spot in part because it is more affordable than other major Canadian cities and is close to Banff.

“With a CSI of 72.47, Calgary is safer than many other large cities in the country. Housing is also reasonably priced, with homes averaging around $588,600 and condos offering an even more affordable option,” Moving Waldo touted.

Calgary’s “ample job opportunities” in the oil and gas sector and its high demand for professionals, including nurse attendants, retail managers, and administrative officers, also pushed the city into the top spot.

“Many people are relocating from Toronto to Calgary for better job prospects and more affordable living.”

Other positives for Alberta’s biggest city? The Calgary Flames, of course, and the countless nature trails peppered throughout city limits.

“While air quality can be a concern at times due to ongoing wildfires in Alberta, the city’s many advantages make it a top choice, securing this spot on our list.”