Drive through a Tunnel of Terror in Calgary this Halloween

The Tunnel of Terror is back this Halloween, offering Calgarians the chance to receive a car wash and a good scare all in one go.

Returning for its third year in a row, the Tunnel of Terror is a drive-through-style haunted house, created in a partnership between Great White Car Wash and Bluebird Self Storage.

They’ve come up with two tunnels that are sure to raise some hairs over the Halloween weekend, and even though you’ll be safe from COVID-19 in the confines of your vehicle, you may not be quite as protected from the sense of dread you’ll feel inching your way through the chill-inducing tunnels.

“Prepare for a terrifying adventure while getting your vehicle scary clean!” reads the Tunnel of Terror’s event listing.

The family-friendly attraction will be available at the Great White Car and Truck Wash in southeast Calgary, and will run from 7 to 10 pm on October 29 to 31.

Admission starts at $23.34, and tickets for Halloween weekend are available now.

Great White’s staff will be taking part in the fun, and each brave customer will receive some Halloween treats along with their carwash.

When: October 29 to 31

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Great White Car & Truck Wash (5421 Dufferin Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cost: Starting at $23.34

With files from Chandler Walter