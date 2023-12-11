Tucker Carlson just added another date to his speaking tour in Alberta

Controversial US political commentator and former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson will be speaking in Alberta in the new year, and he just added a second stop to his itinerary.

In November, it was announced that Carlson would speak in Calgary in January, wrapping up with a conversation between the political commentator and Premier Danielle Smith. The announcement sparked a wave of backlash online, including an online petition to keep Carlson out of Canada. However, the former news anchor proved popular with Albertans, as the Calgary event sold out within days.

A second speaking event has since been added to Carlson’s itinerary, where he will speak at Rogers Place with Rex Murphy and Conrad Black on January 24. Both speaking events are happening on the same day, with the Calgary show at the Telus Convention Centre taking place during lunchtime, and the Edmonton show in the evening.

Carlson’s popularity took off with his nightly Fox News program, Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he gained widespread attention by bringing far-right talking points to the mainstream. He was let go from the Fox News program earlier this year and has been hosting a talk show on X since.

He has faced criticism for his anti-immigration statements, anti-LGBTQ remarks, and downplaying the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill in 2021. He was also singled out in a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over claims that the 2020 US presidential election was rigged.

Speaking with him at the Edmonton event, media mogul and columnist Conrad Black was convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice in 2007, where he spent three and a half years in prison. He was pardoned in 2019 by then-US president Donald Trump.

Carlson’s other guest speaker, Rex Murphy, is a former mainstay on the CBC national network and now writes columns for the National Post, often criticizing the Trudeau government.