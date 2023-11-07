"What the actual f*ck": Albertans react to Tucker Carlson event with Danielle Smith

Controversial US political commentator and former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson will be speaking in Alberta in the new year, and the event will wrap up with a live conversation between Carlson and Premier Danielle Smith.

Carlson’s popularity took off with his nightly Fox News program, Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he gained widespread attention by bringing far-right talking points to the mainstream. He was let go from the Fox News program earlier this year and has been hosting a talk show on X since.

The event, Tucker Carlson Live, will occur on January 24 at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary.

Carlson has faced criticism for his anti-immigration statements, anti-LGBTQ remarks, and downplaying the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill in 2021. He was also singled out in a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over claims that the 2020 US presidential election was rigged.

So, how are people reacting to the news that our premier will be conversing with Carlson? A post to Reddit announcing the event saw hundreds of comments shortly after the news broke.

“What the actual f*ck is wrong with this province,” wrote one commenter.

“I’d like to hear more from him regarding the green M&M and how they made her from sexy to unsexy,” one user said, referring to remarks Carlson made about the desexualization of the M&M chocolate candy cartoon character.

“I hoped we were better than this,” another user said.

“Love that the province finds innovative ways to spend tax money that doesn’t help healthcare, the economy, education or housing,” another wrote.

Carlson’s speaking fee ranges between $100,000 and $200,000, according to the All-American Speakers Bureau — no word on who is paying for the event, however.

Daily Hive reached out to the premier’s office regarding Carlson’s speech and conversation with Smith, who said the goal is to “share Alberta’s message.”

“The premier participates in a variety of public and private events and does interviews with dozens of reporters, broadcasters, and podcasters from across the political spectrum. Obviously, she does not subscribe to every view of every interviewer or reporter she speaks with whether that’s the CBC, the Toronto Star, or Tucker Carlson. The premier aims to share Alberta’s message with as many people as possible whether they’re from Alberta, Canada, or around the world,” stated Sam Blackett, press secretary to the premier.