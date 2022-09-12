Tubby’s is returning!

Tubby’s, or Tubby Dog, was a much-loved hot dog restaurant and bar that closed its 1022 17th Avenue SW location on December 31, 2021. It was a sad day for the Calgary dining scene, as this iconic spot was open for 16 years.

Thankfully, this spot has officially announced it’s making its return sometime very soon. This new iteration will likely be in a brand new exciting location as well.

Tubby Dog is known for its burgers, beers, poutine, Twinkies, tacos, and, of course, hot dogs and buns filled to the brim with unique ingredients.

Some of the favourite offerings included The Sumo (Japanese mayo, seaweed salad, wasabi, pickled ginger, and lightly toasted sesame seeds), The PBJ (peanut butter and jelly, or add Captain Crunch cereal to make it a Captain’s Dog), and Sherm’s Ultimate Gripper.

This place with arcade games and plenty of beer options is known for its fun parties as well, like hosting hot dog eating contests and taco Tuesdays. It was even featured on an episode of the Food Network’s popular show You Gotta Eat Here!

This is a major reopening for YYC and amazing news for the many devoted fans of everything that Tubby Dog offered.

Stay tuned for all updates and announcements on Tubby’s and when and where we can enjoy these hot dogs again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tubby’s – COMING SOON (@drinktubbys)

