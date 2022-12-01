If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the last couple of months, it’s that Alberta’s restaurant scene is really shining lately – and the world is taking notice.

From topping the list of Canada’s 20 Best New Restaurants for 2022 to having multiple entries on Air Canada’s Best New Restaurants list, it’s clear that restaurants in Calgary, Edmonton, and elsewhere are having a moment.

Now, even more, have been recognized on La Liste’s World’s Best Restaurant Selection for 2023.

La Liste, a France-based awards program, is composed of an international advisory board that compiles information based on guidebooks, media publications, and millions of online reviews in order to present a list of the very best of the best around the world.

The full list has just been revealed, with 21 Canadian restaurants ranking – among them, two Alberta spots scored highly.

Eden at The Rimrock Resort in Banff scored the highest on La Liste’s international ranking, with 82.5 out of a possible 100.

The other Alberta spot was Calgary’s The River Cafe, which earned a score of 78.5 on the list. It also earned a spot on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants back in June. Sitting along the river in the scenic Prince’s Island Park in the heart of the city it’s a dining experience like no other in Calgary.

No other Alberta restaurants made the cut.

Several Toronto restaurants made the list, as well as a few in Montreal and BC.

For comparison, the highest-rated Canadian restaurant was Alo, with an impressive score of 95.5.

You can view all of the Canadian winners on the complete list, or on La Liste’s website.

With files from Daryn Wright