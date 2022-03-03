T&T Supermarket set to open new location in Calgary

T&T Supermarket is officially opening its new location in Calgary later this year.

The super-popular grocery chain will have a grand opening sometime in December of 2022 in the Northwest, at 10 Sage Hill Plaza.

This new spot will mark the fourth location for Calgary, with one in Deerfoot Meadows, one in Harvest Hills Crossing, and the other in the Pacific Place Mall.

The company announced that it will be opening a new Coquitlam store in addition to this Calgary one.

Earlier this year, T&T also unveiled plans for its first Quebec location, which will be the biggest in Canada once it opens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T&T Supermarket 大統華超級市場 (@tt_supermarket)

T&T Northwest Calgary

Address: 10 Sage Hill Plaza NW, Calgary

Instagram