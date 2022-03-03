The highly-anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local product, Brewery & The Beast, returns to Calgary on August 21.

This one of a kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally-sourced products and ingredients, and aims to educate guests about becoming a conscientious consumer and buying local – all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

Local and regional farms provide the highest quality meats which are made into pig roasts, sausages, smoked meats, classic BBQ, and more.



Attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer along with a hand/face cloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of local purveyors, restaurants, and chef creations.

Along with the delicious grub and cold beer, there will be a stage here for live music throughout the festival.

An impressive lineup of artists will hit the stage as the perfect background music while you check out each vendor, or the entertainment you need when sitting back to enjoy what’s on your plate.

With events in Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary, Brewery & The Beast provides funding to a variety of different community organizations like SAIT, the Island Chefs Collaborative, and the Hawksworth Young Chef Scholarship Program.

Tickets go on sale on April 21 at 10 am, and this popular 18+ celebration is limited to two tickets per person – so be sure to scoop yours up quickly and reserve your spot.

Brewery & The Beast Calgary 2022

When: August 21 at 10 am

Where: TBA

Price: TBA

Instagram