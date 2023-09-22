All the big events happening in Calgary for Truth and Reconciliation Day

September 30 is National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and there are so many ways to honour it in Calgary this year.

Whether it’s marching as an ally or supporting Indigenous makers, here are some of the things to check out around the city.

Orange Shirt Day at Fort Calgary

What: This free walking tour will have Calgarians “confront our own colonial history, and discuss our ongoing work to decolonize the stories we tell on the path to reconciliation,” according to the Fort Calgary Instagram post. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to wear orange as a sign of support. There will also be free museum admission and a free screening of the Indigenous film Bones of Crows.

When: September 30, 9 am

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Indigenous Showcase and Market

What: Honour Truth and Reconciliation Day this year by supporting local Indigenous makers! Hosted by Four Winds YYC and held at the Jack Singer Concert Hall, this market is bound to be carefully curated and memorable. To follow along with vendors and announcements, click here.

When: September 30, noon to 6:30 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall — 225 8th Avenue SE

Truth and Reconciliation Mini Pow Wow

What: It’s the third annual Mini Pow Wow for National Truth and Reconciliation Day and it’s a great way to show up and support our local Indigenous community. The main event is the dancers but there is so much more to see, including fun activities like bouncy castles, face painting, and food trucks.

When: September 30, 1 pm

Where: Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre — 4812 14th Avenue SE

The Children Commemorative Walk and Gathering

What: This commemorative walk is a way to honour the survivors of the residential school system and the Sixties Scoop. The walk will begin at City Hall before concluding at Shaw Millenium Park, where there will be traditional dancing and drum performances as well as food and artisan booths.

When: September 30, 11 am

Where: City Hall

There are also ways to honour Truth and Reconciliation Day in Calgary from the comfort of your home.

The Calgary Public Library has a fantastic interactive webpage where you can learn all about the Indigenous peoples of Treaty 7 here. You can also consider donating to the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund here.