RCMP east of Calgary say a trick-or-treater was threatened by a group of teenagers Halloween night with a machete and a gun, eventually being bear-sprayed while fleeing.

Chestermere RCMP said in a news release Friday afternoon that on Halloween, just before 8 pm, Mounties responded to a report of a youth who had been threatened by a group of five to six males wearing dark clothing and masks and demanding their Halloween candy.

When the youth did not turn over the candy, the suspects presented a machete and gun, at which point the youth ran away. As they ran, one of the suspects bear-sprayed the fleeing youth. It’s believed the suspects fled the scene in a red Volkswagen car.

The suspects are believed to be:

Five to six male teenagers

Wearing dark clothing and masks

Possibly driving a red Volkswagen car

If you have any information pertaining to this incident or incidents involving these suspects please contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).