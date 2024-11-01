If you love the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, a nearly $3,100,000 house for sale in Calgary is perfect for you. Its look is inspired by the hotel.

Located at 2248 9 Avenue SW and aptly touted as the “Castle in the City” in Inglewood, the home offers more than 7,000 square feet of living space on a massive 11,000 square foot double lot with lovely views of the Bow River and Inglewood wildlands and bird sanctuary.

The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and the moment you arrive at the property, you can see the heavy inspiration from the Banff Springs Hotel, with the stone and woodwork covering both the exterior and interior.

Just look at that grand entrance; it is like stepping into a castle!

The home has four spacious bedrooms and five bathrooms, with a key area being the great room, which has towering ceilings that soar above you and an impressive floor-to-ceiling window that floods the space with natural light.

Next to the great room is the stunning kitchen, which naturally features top-of-the-line appliances, including an eight-burner gas range, expansive countertops, a huge island with a sit-up bar, and ample cabinetry.

The indoor saltwater pool (we love that saltwater bonus) lets you enjoy a refreshing swim year-round, and upstairs in the home, you’ll find three bedrooms and a large bonus/den space.

The large primary bedroom overlooks the wetlands and includes a six-piece ensuite bathroom and chic gas fireplace.

Stroll down to the lower level, where you’ll find a large rec/games room with a pool table, additional family room space, and a full-sized gym.

Sit back and relax in the theatre room for movie nights, which will get all your family and friends excited with custom seating and a huge screen.

The backyard has a large private deck with a luxurious hot tub surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds, per its listing.

Are you in love with this Calgary home, which received some serious inspiration from the Banff Springs Hotel? Let us know in the comments below.