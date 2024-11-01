Trick-or-treating is one of the Halloween traditions Calgarians get most excited about each year. Families go all out, and some people even line their homes floor to ceiling with tons of goods.

One family took an unusual approach to their Halloween stash this year and started handing out onions alongside candy.

In a photo shared on Reddit, the local showed their Halloween candy bucket with a large onion among the treats and captioned the post, “My husband thinks he’s funny.”

People soon flooded the comments to share their amusement at the unusual Halloween handout and joked about how they’d actually prefer an onion in today’s economy.

“A FREE onion!? In THIS economy!!??? Absolutely,” one person wrote.

The original poster responded by saying that parents tried encouraging their children to go for the onions.

“Ha ha right!? One of the parents was trying to convince their child to take the onion because they could use it at home for dinner,” the poster said.

The poster shared how they were first embarrassed at giving out onions but were then shocked and amused at the vegetable’s popularity. 36 children chose chocolate, and six kids picked the onion.

“I was mortified at the beginning of the night because I wanted to be known as the full-size chocolate bar house, not the onion house… but I’m shocked at how well onion is going over,” the original poster wrote.

Others commented on how wholesome the “onion kids” were.

“Bless these onion children. Bless the candy ones too but a child choosing an onion for Halloween is just so pure,” one user said.

It turns out that this family wasn’t the only one giving out unexpected produce from their Halloween stash. Others shared how they were giving out treats like ramen packets, potatoes, and microwaveable popcorn bags.

“We are giving older kids a choice of candy or spicy ramen, we are almost out of the ramen,” one person shared.

“I give out unpopped bags of microwave popcorn. It’s wildly popular. I used to give out packs of crayons, but the teens were not fans,” another person added.

“Started with 96 chocolate bars and a five pound bag of potatoes and we’re almost out of potatoes,” another user wrote.

Would you choose the onion or the candy while trick-or-treating? Let us know in the comments below.