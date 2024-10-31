Calgary’s beloved “2L Soda Dad” has given eager trick-or-treaters a glimpse at their massive Halloween haul this year, and it’s seriously impressive.

In a video shared to TikTok today, the house can be seen filled with tons of full-sized Old Dutch chips and boxes upon boxes of two-litre soda bottles, including Sprite, Crush, and Coca-Cola.

Every year, the viral star rolls the soda pop bottles down a slide from his balcony to excited kids, teens, and adults.

Earlier this year, the family behind the annual Halloween tradition announced that they didn’t know if they could continue this month’s handout with rising costs and the labour associated with the project.

Luckily, a number of brands rallied behind the “2L Soda Dad” family to support its efforts, including sponsorships from Circle K, Skip the Dishes, A&W, Old Dutch Canada, Amp Radio Calgary, and 24/7 Electric.

Last year, the family purchased 2,000 bottles of pop to give out. It’s no wonder the family looked for some help for this year’s haul.

This is the ninth year of the Halloween tradition, and locals are super excited for the return of the treats.

“It looks awesome I cant wait to stop by,” one person commented.

“I look forward to this every year now!!! Love you, your dad and your whole family for doing this. Core memories for the neighbourhood kids,” another person wrote.