All aboard: A train could soon take you to Banff from Calgary

Alberta’s premier wants to link one of the province’s biggest cities with its biggest attraction with a train connecting Calgary and Banff.

Danielle Smith sent a letter to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek saying she believes that while Calgary is expanding its LRT system it should look at connecting with the mountain towns.

“I would also invite the city to work with the province, and potentially private industry, to explore options for the creation of a rail link between Calgary and Canmore/Banff. Such a line would benefit Calgarians, Albertans, and all visitors to our province in accessing one of the world’s greatest natural wonders: our provincial and national mountain park system,” Smith’s letter states.

“It would also significantly boost international and domestic tourism while improving road safety and reducing strain on Highway 1 between Calgary and Banff as population growth and tourist traffic continue to grow. Calgary is a world-class city; it should be connected to our province’s world-class parks.”

The mountains are a major tourist attraction in Alberta. With the snow that we have had recently, we have been given a reminder that travel to the mountains can be challenging at times.

And while there would certainly be concern about environmental damage, Smith does suggest a bit of a cleaner option for the trains.

“I would also note the potential of utilizing hydrogen-powered locomotives in this endeavour, which would both reduce emissions and is aligned with our government’s vision to make Alberta a world leader in hydrogen technology research, development, and manufacturing.”

This comes as Calgary looks to expand its LRT system. Smith is hoping part of that expansion makes its way to the airport.

“As this important work continues, I would like to work together to explore the option of expanding Calgary’s LRT system to the Calgary International Airport. As YYC continues to increase in size and economic importance, the number of domestic and international flights and passenger traffic to and through the airport will also continue to grow. In my view, a direct link between YYC and downtown via the CTrain network should be a transportation priority for both of our governments.”

Calgary Transit has gone out of its way to make riding transit more popular.

The premier says she is happy that Calgary is looking at expanding the transit system.

“I know Calgary’s city council understands that developing Calgary’s public transit system will be critical to the socio-economic future of Calgary and its residents, and am very pleased to see the plans that council colleagues already have in place to expand the CTrain network.”