Twitter user has to clarify she's not the Alberta premier and it's happened before

A woman on Twitter is having to remind people she is not the Alberta premier, and the case of mistaken premier identity has actually happened to other users in the past, too.

@DanielleSmithTV on Twitter is Danielle Smith, a former TV anchor in St. Louis, Missouri.

@ABDanielleSmith on Twitter is Danielle Smith, premier of Alberta. We can see the confusion, and many people on Twitter have voiced their frustration or opinions to, well, the wrong Danielle Smith.

Smith has even had to pin a tweet to her profile explaining to people back in October that she was indeed not the premier-elect at the time.

Good morning twitter. Good news, I’m still me. I am NOT that other Danielle Smith who is now the Premier elect of Alberta. ♥️ happy to tweet with you, but I don’t do hate, and it appears she and I don’t have a lot in common. 😉 — Danielle Smith (@DanielleSmithTV) October 7, 2022

It’s not the first time this issue has occurred in Alberta politics, with some Twitter users tagging the wrong Jason Kenney when he was premier.

Both Kenneys eventually met one another when the former Alberta premier was in Washington, DC, this past May.

The non-profit communicator in Richmond, Virginia, has chimed in on the Smith situation, tagging two users with a similar handle as the Alberta premier.

There can only be one NOT Premier of Alberta. @daniellesmithSL and @DanielleSmithTV need to debate so the people can decide! https://t.co/DBw1BmKoHh — Jᴀsᴏɴ Kᴇɴɴᴇʏ (@jasonkenney) November 9, 2022

Smith has even leaned into the comic aspect of sharing the same name and similar Twitter handle as the Alberta premier, joking in one tweet that she has “abandoned my Premier post for the day.”

Hey there crew. I know you’re unhappy. You’ve got the wrong girl. AGAIN. I’m still #notTHATdanielle #alberta — Danielle Smith (@DanielleSmithTV) October 17, 2022