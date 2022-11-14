NewsHumour & Weird

Twitter user has to clarify she's not the Alberta premier and it's happened before

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Nov 14 2022, 5:40 pm
Twitter user has to clarify she's not the Alberta premier and it's happened before
@ABDanielleSmith/Twitter | @DanielleSmithTV/Twitter

A woman on Twitter is having to remind people she is not the Alberta premier, and the case of mistaken premier identity has actually happened to other users in the past, too.

@DanielleSmithTV on Twitter is Danielle Smith, a former TV anchor in St. Louis, Missouri.

@ABDanielleSmith on Twitter is Danielle Smith, premier of Alberta. We can see the confusion, and many people on Twitter have voiced their frustration or opinions to, well, the wrong Danielle Smith.

Smith has even had to pin a tweet to her profile explaining to people back in October that she was indeed not the premier-elect at the time.

It’s not the first time this issue has occurred in Alberta politics, with some Twitter users tagging the wrong Jason Kenney when he was premier.

Both Kenneys eventually met one another when the former Alberta premier was in Washington, DC, this past May.

The non-profit communicator in Richmond, Virginia, has chimed in on the Smith situation, tagging two users with a similar handle as the Alberta premier.

Smith has even leaned into the comic aspect of sharing the same name and similar Twitter handle as the Alberta premier, joking in one tweet that she has “abandoned my Premier post for the day.”

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Humour & Weird
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.