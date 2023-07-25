A big bike race will take over Calgary streets next month

If you live in Calgary’s Bowness community, don’t forget to mark your calendars… the 2023 Tour de Bowness Race + Festival will be taking over the neighbourhood on August 7th.

The Tour de Bowness kicks of on Saturday August 5th with a road race north of Cochrane, followed by a hill climb in Montgomery on Sunday the 6th. The three-day event wraps up on Monday, the 7th with a fast race through the streets of Bowness, which will be closed to traffic.

Racers will reach speeds of up to 70 km/hr as they navigate the 960 m criterium course. They will encounter seven turns, a small hill and the somewhat rough terrain characteristic of Bowness pavement.

This year’s event has something new — a kid-friendly race. Registration will be open from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm on race day, for a fee of $5. All participants will receive a prize.

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the Tour de Bowness, which is hosted in partnership between the Mainstreet Bowness Business Improvement Area and Bow Cycle.

The event culminates with a vibrant street party on August 7th. There will be food trucks, live music, and art, plus loads of activities to entertain young kids in attendance. The art will showcase the creative talent found only in Bowness! Patios will also be open at the many restaurants in the area.

Tour de Bowness Race + Festival

When: Criterium and festival takes place from 9 am to 5 pm, August 7th.

Where: Mainstreet Bowness Road

Registration: Registration closes on August 3 and the fees range from $35 to $150. Register here.