Homes damaged after a possible tornado hits northern Alberta (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jul 30 2022, 3:55 pm
Amanda Gasch/Facebook | Lee Crystal Wilson/Facebook

A tornado-warned storm struck parts of northern Alberta late Friday night, with photos showing damage to homes and trees knocked down.

A tornado warning was issued for the Fairview region on Friday night with the storm making its way into the Hines Creek area before moving towards Fairview.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 9:43 pm for a possible tornado and was reissued multiple times before it was cancelled just before midnight.

Photos of the Hines Creek area showed trees uprooted and damage to numerous homes.

“Hines creek was just hit with a bad storm”, wrote one Facebook user.
“Trees down, power lines down, building flipped, fences down, roof and parts of roofs off!”

The Village of Hines Creek has a population of nearly 400 people and is approximately 565 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
