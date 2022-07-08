Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Alberta on Tuesday

Three tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Alberta earlier this week, according to a report from Environment Canada.

The storm system prompted multiple funnel cloud sightings across central Alberta as well as hail and strong winds.

A critical tornado alert was issued for Flagstaff County in association with Tuesday’s severe storms while a possible tornado alert was issued for Paintearth County No. 18, however, both alerts were cancelled within an hour of being issued.

Environment Canada says at approximately 2:38 pm a tornado was observed near Alliance, another was seen at approximately 4:44 pm near Consort and a third tornado was spotted at approximately 4:44 pm near Neutral Hills.

You might also like: Multiple homes damaged after tornado touches down in Alberta (PHOTOS)

Funnel clouds, hail, tornado reported as Alberta hit with severe weather (PHOTOS)

“Environment Canada received several reports and photos of the tornadoes but there were no reports of damage. All three tornadoes have been given a preliminary rating of EF0 but may be updated as the investigation continues,” the federal weather agency stated.

Multiple severe hail reports were also received, including golf ball-sized hail south of Coronation and loonie-sized hail north of Coronation.

A suspected tornado damaged multiple homes just outside of Sundre, northwest of Calgary, Thursday afternoon, resulting in one person suffering minor injuries.

On average, Alberta typically sees 15 tornadoes each year, according to climatology done by Environment and Climate Change Canada between 1980 and 2009.