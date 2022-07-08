NewsWeather

Multiple homes destroyed after tornado touches down in Alberta (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
|
Jul 8 2022, 12:53 am
@isable_ONwx/Twitter | @FLTStorm/Twitter

A tornado that touched down northwest of Calgary Thursday afternoon destroyed multiple homes, according to CBC News.

“Between 6 and 9 homes have been destroyed by a possible tornado between Olds and Didsbury this afternoon,” a reporter for CBC News Calgary tweeted.

Social media reports showed a potential tornado on the ground, with damage reported in the area.

There have been no reports of injuries, the CBC reported.

