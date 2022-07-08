A tornado that touched down northwest of Calgary Thursday afternoon destroyed multiple homes, according to CBC News.

“Between 6 and 9 homes have been destroyed by a possible tornado between Olds and Didsbury this afternoon,” a reporter for CBC News Calgary tweeted.

BREAKING: @CBCCalgary has confirmed between 6 and 9 homes have been destroyed by a possible tornado between Olds and Didsbury this afternoon, RCMP says communication towers also damaged #abstorm — Dave White (@CBCDaveWhite) July 8, 2022

Social media reports showed a potential tornado on the ground, with damage reported in the area.

Significant tornado damage, house and other structural damage and tree blowdown 51.708641,-114.540486 @NTP_Reports #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/vBXALyOIhn — Francis Lavigne-Theriault (@FLTstorm) July 7, 2022

More tornado video near Bergen. 2:45pm looking west #abstorm pic.twitter.com/6l4OoACeI7 — Jay Lesyk (@JayLesykWX) July 7, 2022

Big cone tornado S of Sundre beconing rain-wrapped #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/JKlnuPawoT — Francis Lavigne-Theriault (@FLTstorm) July 7, 2022

Tornado few min ago just NE of Bergen #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Asj6rtJXZx — Isabel (@isabel_ONwx) July 7, 2022

Tornado 3km ENE of Shantz looking west 2:55pm. Appears to have lifted now. #abstorm @TwistedChasers pic.twitter.com/s5Nr8xSrqH — Mark Jinks (@markjinksphoto) July 7, 2022

There have been no reports of injuries, the CBC reported.