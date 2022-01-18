The Tori-K Food Express just opened in Calgary, and it’s here for all of your Japanese street food and boba cravings.

This new express spot specializing in street-food-style dishes isn’t just extremely quick for anyone on the go; it’s also delicious and made with fresh ingredients cooked to order.

The menu is simple, with many familiar Japanese dishes you already love in one place. It’s also affordable, allowing customers to try as many things as possible from the menu.

Karaage, katsu, and teriyaki choices of chicken and pork start at just $5.99 here with rice and salad, and there are more combos to choose from as well, depending on what you hope to try.

Three different but equally delicious street food sandwiches are served from the Tori-K Food Express kitchen. The Menchi Katsu Japanese beef burger, Chicken Katsu Burger, and the steamed-to-order Terimayo Dog are all available straight off the grill here.

Get the fries or cheesy corn on the side for any of these items, or add any of the nine skewers available. All are topped with a special teriyaki sauce and go for just $2.50. There’s even gyoza on a stick here!

As for the drinks, Tori-K Food Express specializes in boba tea, with 14 milk teas and eight smoothies on their menu.

Japanese street food is a culinary delight that can be hard to find in Calgary, but Tori-K Food Express just made it so much easier.

Tori-K Food Express

Address: 1015 Centre Street Nw, Calgary

Instagram