TOPS, a very popular steakhouse and bar that’s been around for over 50 years, is hosting a friendly competition this summer in Calgary.

This ‘Calgary’s Best Pizza’ contest is the chance for pizza lovers across YYC to showcase their pie-making skills. It’s super easy too, no buying ingredients or making it at home. All you need to do is think up the most delicious pizza possible.

For anyone who feels they have what it takes, entrants will choose a thin or thick crust, up to six toppings, and whether they’d like a house-made alfredo or tomato sauce as the base.

That’s it, plus thinking up a creative name for the pie.

Esteemed judges will then choose the eight best-sounding pizzas, which will be cooked up by the kitchen team here and judged.

The winner and finalists will get several prizes, but the most coveted award for first place for winning “Calgary’s Best Pizza” is receiving the “free pizza for a year” prize.

This means getting one extra-large pizza for free every single month for the next 12 months following the victory.

The winning pizza will also be featured on the regular TOPS menu, so you can even choose your own creation if you’d like.

This culinary contest will open on June 22 and close on July 24, with the judging taking place on July 29.

Think you’ve got the skills?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tops Pizza (@topspizzasouth)

To enter and for a complete list of rules and guidelines, visit the TOPS website.

TOPS Pizza & Steakhouse

Address: 9919 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary

Instagram